RUSTY THE REBEL REINDEER: A CHRISTMAS ADVENTURE

di Grace Carlisi

Rusty, the brave leader of one of Santa’s reindeer teams, no longer loves Christmas the way he used to. It feels too busy, too noisy, too tiring. But everything changes when a playful Holiday Spirit appears and whisks him away on a magical journey through the holidays of the year. From spooky nights to joyful celebrations, Rusty explores new worlds full of wonder. Yet the question remains… will he find the perfect holiday, or is something unexpected waiting for him along the way?

Rusty, il coraggioso leader di una delle squadre di renne di Babbo Natale, non ama più il Natale come un tempo. Lo sente troppo frenetico, troppo rumoroso, troppo faticoso, ma tutto cambia quando un giocoso Spirito delle Feste appare e lo trascina in un viaggio magico attraverso le festività dell’anno.

Dalle notti spettrali a celebrazioni gioiose, Rusty esplora nuovi mondi pieni di meraviglia, ma la domanda rimane: troverà la festa perfetta, o c’è qualcosa di inaspettato che lo attende lungo la strada?

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