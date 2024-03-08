Online abortion service, Women on Web, gave flower bouquets made of abortion pills to the Polish Minister of Education Barbara Nowacka, the Minister of Equality Katarzyna Kotuła and the Minister of Culture Joanna Scheuring-Wielgus to support their fight for gender equality and raise awareness of safe abortion with pills.

To mark the International Day, Women on Web is launching a new service and providing access to abortion pills for future use.

Advance provision of abortion pills allows people to get the medicines before they are pregnant, just in case they are needed in the future. This service helps overcome restrictions to abortion care and enables people to access abortion earlier in their pregnancy.

Abortion kits include the medicines, Mifepristone and Misoprostol, used to perform a safe abortion up to 12 weeks. This method is widely used and recommended by WHO. Mifepristone has a shelf life of around 5 years and Misoprostol 2 years.

“This is a game changer. Abortion pills are an extremely safe and common way to end a pregnancy. You can plan ahead, store the abortion pills in your medicine drawer and take them as soon as you discover you have an unwanted pregnancy.” says Venny Ala-Siurua, Executive Director of Women on Web. “We invite you to celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day by making yourself a gift: Instead of Carnation Flowers, get abortion pills”.

Founded in 2005, Women on Web is a non-profit organization that provides information and access to abortion pills by mail around the world. Women on Web has supported over 110.000 people to have a safe abortion with pills at home and receives nearly 10.000 requests from Poland every year.

Polish artist Mariannę Marszałkowską designed and created the bouquet.